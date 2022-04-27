Play Brightcove video

Phil Brewster reports from Mansfield, where thanks to the kindness of people in the East Midlands, Yana from Ukraine has got herself a job at a hair and beauty salon

A hairdresser who fled Ukraine due to the Russian invasion has got a new job at a salon in Nottinghamshire.

Yana Stukala is an experienced hair dresser who had her own business before the conflict started.

Now she's seen her very first customer at a beauty salon in Mansfield.

Ms Stukalas friend and translator Lucy Varnava has been helping her settle in.

Speaking to ITV Central, Ms Varnava said: "Yana was hiding for more than a month in a cellar so the first thing she said to me next day when she arrived was 'can I start working as soon as possible'.

"Because I think for any professional we need to do what we love, it does not just give you confidence but also pleasure."

Through help from Ms Venava translating, Ms Stukalas described how she still has family who are stuck in Poland and Eastern Ukraine.

Visa delays means she is still waiting for her daughter to join her.

She said: "You are constantly stressed and all the thoughts are about people close ones, friends still there. Especially who can't escape."

In Kyiv, Yana used to cut hair for models during Ukraine fashion week.

Such is her profile that people from the Ukrainian community are now travelling hundreds of miles just to get her to do their hair.