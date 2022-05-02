Firefighters in Worcestershire were called to tackle a huge blaze at an industrial estate Ross-on-Wye in the early hours of Bank Holiday Monday.

Fire crews from Hereford and Worcester Fire and Rescue Service were called out at 1.53am and are continuing to tackle the fire at a large industrial building at the Overross Industrial Estate in the town.

The large factory fire saw Hereford and Worcester Fire and Rescue appliances deployed, with support from the South Wales Fire and Rescue service.

Hereford and Worcester Fire and Rescue Service tweeted earlier this morning: "01:53 Building Fire, Overross Ind Estate #RossonWye numerous fire crews currently tackling large fire please avoid the area and close all doors and windows."

Fire investigation officers are continuing to work to establish the cause of the fire Credit: Hereford and Worcester Fire

In an update at 4.15am, the brigade added: "We currently have 10x Fire Engines, 2x Aerial ladders, Environmental protection unit, Welfare support, Incident command support, 2x Water carriers, High volume pumps and multiple support officers all in attendance."

Residents have been warned by the fire service to avoid the area and to close all doors and windows because of the large gulfs of smoke caused by the fire.

West Mercia Police were also in attendance at the scene and crews from Hereford and Worcester have been dampening the scene of the fire this morning.