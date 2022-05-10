East Midlands Airport evacuated after suspicious device found

East Midlands Airport has been evacuated after a suspicious device was found in an item of hand luggage.

Hundreds of people at the airport have been removed from buildings and a police cordon is in place while the device is being examined.

A spokesman for the airport has said there is a "full response" to the incident. Eight flights that should have taken off haven't departed yet due to the evacuation.

East Midlands Airport has been evacuated Credit: Darci Barnes

Speaking to ITV News Central, Sarah Hartles, who is a passenger waiting for a flight at the airport, said passengers had been given no information.

"All we were told was Get Up and Move!" she said, before adding: "They've placed us in a part ot the airport they have said is safe."

She continued: "There's nothing on the boards and no one saying anything other than no one is going anywhere."

Ms Hartles, who is waiting for a flight Rhodes, said passengers had been given water bottles and that she had seen a security officer.

East Midlands Airport this afternoon Credit: Murray Norton

Another passenger said: "We were so scared honestly, they were giving us all water, they've been really good."

Her flight was scheduled for 4:30pm, but is now expected to take off at 6:30pm.

Others have taken to social media to voice their concerns at the evacuation, and it's unclear what the exact circumstances are behind it.

"No idea what is causing the disruption," said one person on Twitter.

Another confirmed that passengers are not receiving information.

One man told ITV News Central that departure boards haven't updated and claimed the airport tannoy are still telling people to go to gates.

Murray Norton said: "I've been told we are getting to the final stages of the delay.

"Overall, the message is airport staff have been good and so has the reaction from most passengers."

More to follow