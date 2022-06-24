Workman has lucky escape after gas explosion blows him into the air

Play Brightcove video

This is the moment a workman miraculously escaped a gas pipe explosion in Derbyshire after being blown up into the air.

The incident occurred at a farm in Wessington in Alfreton on Tuesday, June 21.

The workman, who staggered away from the explosion unharmed, is believed to be a fencing contractor who was carrying out work on a farm in Brackenfield Lane.

Workman escapes gas pip explosion Credit: DerbyshireLive

Alan Brown, who captured the moment on his CCTV, said: "It’s my property to the edge, but the field belongs to the farmer.

"The guy in the video is apparently a fencing contractor to the farmer.

"In some of my longer footage, you can see him running down the field so I think he’s ok."

At the time of the incident, Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service advised residents to keep windows and doors closed.

They said they evacuated 30 nearby homes as gas poured from the pipe.