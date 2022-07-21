Play Brightcove video

ITV News Central's Peter Bearne reports from Nottingham Crown Court.

A Nottinghamshire plastic surgeon is accused of trying to kill a fellow surgeon by stabbing him after he attempted to set his house on fire.

Dr Jonathan Brooks, 58, has chosen to defend himself against allegations that he tried to murder Graeme Perks, 65.

Both men are former plastic surgeons at Nottingham City Hospital.

At Nottingham Crown Court today (Thursday, 21 July), Brooks took his place at the front of the courtroom to cross-examine prosecution witnesses.

Dr Jonathan Brooks Credit: SNWS

The court was told earlier in the trial that Brooks broke into Mr Perks' home through the conservatory, before dousing the ground floor of the house in petrol.

The court heard Dr Brooks dressed himself in camouflage gear before cycling to Graeme Perks’ home in Halam Hill, Halam, near Southwell, on January 14 2021.

He was armed with a crowbar, cans of petrol, matches and a knife.

Halam Hill

Mr Perks' wife and son were in the house at the time, and called the police after Brooks fled the scene.

Brooks was found cold and asleep in another person's garden. He was later arrested in hospital.

The prosecution allege Brooks, who specialised in burns and plastics - hated Mr Perks and wanted him "out of the way", as he was a witness in ongoing disciplinary proceedings against him - which had begun three days before the incident.

Graeme Perks Credit: BPM Media

Medics were able to intervene quickly to save Perks' life.

The prosecution told the court the surgeon’s opinion was that 95% of people suffering the injury inflicted on Mr Perks would have died.

Brooks denies attempted murder, three counts of arson with intent to endanger the lives of Graeme, Beverley and Henry Perks, and possession of a knife in a public place.

The trial continues.