A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 69-year-old man was found dead in Shrewsbury.

Officers went to a property on Sutton Way after receiving a report of concern for a man's safety at about 7.30pm on Monday July 24.

Police attended and found a 69-year-old man from Shrewsbury had died.

Following enquiries, a 46-year-old man from Shrewsbury was arrested in Gosport on suspicion of murder.

He remains in custody and officers are not looking to identify any other suspects at this stage, West Mercia Police said.

Officers remain at the scene and enquiries are ongoing. Anyone who may have any information that could help officers is asked to get in touch. Call 101 or visit their website quoting incident 552 of 24 July.

Alternatively, if you have information but don’t feel comfortable speaking to police, you can speak to the independent charity Crimestoppers, whose number is 0800 555 111.