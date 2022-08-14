The sizzling temperatures took their toll, but the 133rd Shrewsbury Flower Show returned in a blaze of colour and creativity.

It was the first display in The Quarry since 2019 because of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Back then, torrential rain caused chaos, this time round the programme of events had to be amended to accommodate the heat.

The scheduled fireworks were called off, but a laser show and an extra performance of music from the South African singer, Amy Jones, filled the gap.

David Domoney on hand with his top green-fingered tips

The celebrity gardener, David Domoney from ITV's "This Morning" and "Love Your Garden" was on-hand with horticultural tips in the flower marquees.

One of the central displays was a tribute to the Queen in her Platinum Jubilee year.

The display was based on a portrait of Her Majesty from the Coronation recreated in flowers which had to be kept topped up with water to keep them fresh throughout the two-day show.

There was also street theatre, showjumping and arts and crafts.

The organisers say numbers were down, but hope they can build on this success for 2023.