If you've been out and about in Nottingham this month, you might have spotted a few 'spooky' spelling errors on the tram stops.

Tram operator, NET, has renamed the stops across the city and are encouraging people to try and spot the fake names.

Amongst them is 'University Boo-louvard' and 'Old Market Scare'.

The new signs being put up Credit: NET

The Meadows Embankment stop has also been temporarily renamed to Shadows Embankment.

The operator wants customers to find all 17 names and send in pictures of the signs, especially with any witches, ghouls and vampires lurking around the city this Halloween.

People have responded to the fun initiative on social media. One local person wrote: "Going to love the confused face of tourists and new students trying to find their way round Nottingham."

Another said: "Okay, this is pretty fun I must admit."