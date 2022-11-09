A paedophile from Loughborough who admitted being “sexually attracted to babies and toddlers” has been jailed after paying adults to carry out “sickening” abuse on children.

Appearing at Leicester Crown Court today, Ian Wynter was sentenced to 25 years.

He was sentenced to spend 19 of those years in prison and a further six years on licence, according to the National Crime Agency (NCA).

The 59-year-old from Loughborough, Leicestershire, pleaded guilty to 13 charges in July.

Those included multiple counts of encouraging the sexual assault and rape of a child under the age of 13 and the possession and distribution of indecent images of children.

The court heard, Wynter targeted financially vulnerable people in Asian countries and would give them money to live stream abuse under his direction.

On multiple occasions in 2019, Wynter paid a man in the Philippines to abuse a two-year-old boy for him via video call.

The chat log for the video call showed he had requested specific sexual acts.

On another similar occasion a year earlier, Wynter paid a male facilitator in Indonesia for several video calls of him abusing a two-year-old boy.

The court was told, on a trip to Thailand in 2020, Wynter had an online conversation with another paedophile about the possibility of finding a local child to abuse.

Technology used to recover online chat logs showed Wynter had spoken to offenders based all over the world and described himself as a “paedophile” who is “sexually attracted to babies and toddlers”.

He discussed raping them among other “fantasies” and advised others on how to carry out abuse without getting caught.

Wynter was arrested in 2020 by the NCA.

NCA officers seized a number of electronic devices including phones, a laptop, and an external hard drive from him.

Around 17,000 indecent images of children, including one he had taken himself, were stored across the devices, many of which Wynter had also shared online.

Wynter was sentenced to 25 years today (9 November) Credit: National Crime Agency

CPS specialist prosecutor, Bethany Raine, said: “Wynter demonstrated sickening depravity by paying adults to sexually abuse children in video calls and exploiting innocent children in other parts of the world.

"This conviction sends a clear message that the CPS, working alongside the NCA and international partners, will work to bring to justice those who sexually abuse and exploit children, wherever that abuse takes place."

Tony Smith from the NCA said: “Ian Wynter is a prolific sexual offender who caused very young children to suffer the most horrendous abuse at the hands of willing facilitators, giving them specific direction and financial reward.

“Wynter spoke with thousands of other predators online with whom he openly discussed his horrific sexual fantasies, and offered advice on carrying out abuse while avoiding detection.

“This case is a key example of how predatory sexual offenders are using online platforms to target vulnerable children overseas, as well as to connect with other like-minded individuals.”

Who to contact if you or someone you know needs help

If you are concerned about your safety online, please visit www.getsafeonline.org or call the Samaritans on 116 123 for confidential support.

Think U Know - Online blackmail advice for parents on young people being blackmailed online.

Child protection charity The Lucy Faithfull Foundation also runs the Stop It Now! helpline – 0808 1000 900 – which offers confidential advice to anyone concerned about their own or someone else’s behaviour towards children.

Papyrus provide confidential advice and support and works to prevent young suicide in the UK. Call 0800 068 4141.

The Revenge Porn Helpline supports adults in the UK who have had intimate images shared without their consent.

