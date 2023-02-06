A 26-year-old man from Coventry has been charged with a terrorism offence.

Mohamad Al Bared will appear via video link at Westminster Magistrates Court tomorrow (7 February) on suspicion of engaging in conduct in preparation for terrorism under Section 5 of the Terrorism Act 2006.

He was arrested on 31 January from an address in the city.

Police say three other people who were also arrested - a woman, aged 58, a 57-year-old man and an 18-year-old man – have been released without charge.

