Police have launched an investigation after a cat was shot in the head in Leicester, marking the second of a similar attack in recent weeks.

The cat, named Darla, was shot in the Belle Vue Road area in Earl Shilton, on Tuesday just two days after another cat had been shot in the same area.

Darla's owner, Harleen Sandhu, posted images of her cat's injuries, as well as the projectile which was shot at her.

The projectile appeared to become lodged in Darla's face underneath her ear and close to her eye. This had to be removed by her owner.

Captioning the post, Harleen wrote: "Please be so careful letting your cats out, I’ve just had to remove a bullet from my cats head.

"Luckily she’s not too hurt but still in pain and there’s been an incident a couple days ago on the same road where another cat was shot and quite badly injured.

"Whoever is responsible for this should feel so ashamed. Pure evil."

Another post was shared by Harleen's friend Nicole Stokes, who shared some more images and wrote: "I don’t understand how someone could do this to a cat! It’s actually disgusting and if you did this you should be ashamed of yourself.

"Belle Vue road in Earl Shilton! Another cat got shot two days ago so she’s not the first."

She added: "Be careful letting your cats out. Luckily she is okay but she is hurt!"

Leicestershire Police has confirmed they are investigating the incident.

They also confirmed a further report of a second cat being shot in the same area was made.

Similar to the claims by Harleen and Nicole, the other cat was shot on Sunday.

A spokesperson for Leicestershire Police said: "We received a report that a cat had been shot in Belle Vue Road, Earl Shilton, on Tuesday evening.

"A further report was then received that a cat had been shot in the same area on Sunday.

"Officers from the Hinckley and Blaby Neighbourhood Policing Area (NPA) are carrying out further enquiries and anyone with information is asked to contact police."

