A former detective involved in the case of double killer Alun Kyte says he believes more victims are out there, after he was found guilty of violently sexually abusing a young boy in the years before his fatal attacks.

Kyte, 58, is currently serving a life sentence with a minimum term of 25 years for the murders of sex workers Samo Paull, 20, and 30-year-old Tracy Turner in 1993 and 1994 respectively.

But the historic abuse started in the late 1980s, in which he raped his victim on at least two occasions.

Alun Kyte murdered Tracy Turner (left) and Samo Paull (right). Credit: Police handout

Kyte lured a primary school-age child to his Staffordshire home with the promise of toys, before punching, choking, kicking and taunting the boy in a five-year campaign of abuse.

Former Detective Superintendent Mick Creedon, who led the murder inquiry, described this latest conviction as 'not surprising'.

"We always knew Kyte was a dangerous man," he said. "He’d murdered, he’d raped and we were convinced there would be other victims.

"The surprise to me is perhaps the nature of the victim, but I’m not remotely surprised that he’s got other offences and I’m sure there's more victims out there."

Alun Kyte is currently serving a life sentence for the murders of Samo Paull and Tracy Turner. Credit: BPM Media

In 1997, Kyte was arrested after raping a woman in Weston-super-Mare. He threatened her with a knife before she escaped by running naked into the street.

He was sentenced to seven years, but his DNA was taken and matched the samples recovered from the body of Tracey Turner.

Known as a manipulative man, Mr Creedon attests that over the span of his long career Kyte’s crimes are of the most evil.

He added: "He was controlling, manipulative, he was cunning, he was very arrogant.

"He was fundamentally one of the most evil people I've come across during the course of a long career."

The murder investigation was one of the biggest to go underway in Leicestershire.

