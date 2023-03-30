A father has died days after being attacked at a pub prompting police to start a murder investigation.

Matthew Adams was attacked at the Gough Arms in West Bromwich - and it is believed his injuries contributed to his death four days later.

The attack happened at the Jowetts Lane venue in the early hours of Sunday 19 March. Matthew returned to his Walsall home to recover but on Thursday 23 March, an ambulance was called and the 33-year-old was taken to hospital, where he died the same day.

Detectives arrested and later bailed a 14-year-old boy, a 37-year-old woman and two men, aged 41 and 51, on suspicion of murder on Saturday 25 March.

A fifth arrest was made today, Thursday 30 March, and the suspect was in custody.

In a tribute released by West Midlands Police, Mr Adam's family said: "We are devastated by the loss of Matt, our son, brother, partner, friend and a devoted dad to his two beautiful children.

"Matt would help anyone, a generous, fun loving, larger than life, selfless person. We have lost the life and soul of our family."

Anyone who was inside the pub on the evening of the assault has been urged to speak to police if they haven't already done so as they may have information that could help the investigation.

Detective Inspector Jim Colclough, of West Midlands Police, said: "We are supporting the family of Matthew and need people to come forward.

"It’s important we understand what happened and that we get answers for Matthew’s loved ones.

"We know Matthew was assaulted inside the pub and we are trawling CCTV, but we need witnesses to speak to us."

Anyone with any information was urged to get in touch via live chat at www.west-midlands.police.uk or call 101, quoting 20/271388/23.