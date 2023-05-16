Police have closed off parts of Belgrave Middleway in Birmingham as they deal with a serious collision.

Officers say the road is closed in both directions between Horton Square and Haden Circus.

Police say the road will remain shut while their investigations are taking place.

A blue forensic tent has been put up at the scene, near the traffic lights at Haden Circus roundabout.

Police have sealed off the area. Motorists and bus services are being diverted with roads around Balsall Heath, Sparkhill, Sparkbrook and Small Heath severely impacted.

West Midlands Police is urging witnesses and drivers who may have dashcam footage to contact them.

More to follow.