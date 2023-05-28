Leicester City are relegated on a dramatic final day of the Premier League season. It was the likely outcome but it doesn't make it any easier to swallow.

Fans arrived at the King Power clutching the mobile phones which would bring them the crucial news from elsewhere. To have any chance of survival, Leicester needed Everton not to win against Bournemouth.The players entered the pitch in Leicester to the loudest roar of the season. They knew they had their backing to show that foxes never quit.

Thousands of Leicester City fans headed to the King Power stadium. Credit: PA

The away fans were chanting "We're going to Prague" in reference to their UEFA Conference League final next week - a competition Leicester reached the semi-finals of just last year.It was tight but in the 28th minute Kelechi Iheanacho linked up with James Maddison and the former clipped the top of the crossbar. It lifts the home crowd.A goal now would lift them out of the bottom three in the live league table.

Harvey Barnes scored Leicester City's first goal. Credit: PA

Harvey Barnes then raced behind the West Ham defence and calmly placed the ball in the net. No one else was calm. The great escape was on.Confusion came next as another roar rang around the King Power. But the rumour that Bournemouth had scored was incorrect. Settle down.Just after half-time a West Ham corner was almost turned into his own net by Jonny Evans, who didn't hide his relief.Then news came through of Everton taking the lead.It sucked the energy out of the stadium and perhaps from the Leicester players. West Ham's Said Benrahma curled a shot off the post.

Wout Faes scored the second goal for the Foxes. Credit: PA

Leicester City were determined to do their bit though. Wout Faes headed in a cross to put the Foxes two up.

Leicester won the match 2-1, despite conceding a goal to Pablo Fornals in the 79th minute.

Their game finished first and then there was a short wait before eventually the painful confirmation that Everton had indeed won.Tough days are ahead, this could be the most important summer Leicester City has had in decades. They must get it right.