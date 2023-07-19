Play Brightcove video

New Wimbledon boys' champion Henry Searle has had second memorable day this week, as he visited his favourite football club.

Henry Searle, who's 17, won the competition on Sunday, beating Russia's Yaroslav Demin 6-4 6-4 in the final at the All England Club.

In doing so, he became the first British winner of the boys' championships since 1962, making his travelling "Barmy Army" from his home town of Wolverhampton extremely proud.

Three days later he took his trophy to meet the manager and players from his favourite team - Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Wimbledon champion and Wolves 'super-fan' Henry Searle met his favourite team Credit: Wolverhampton Wanderers

He had a tour of the facilities at the club's Sir Jack Hayward Training Ground, before having chats and photographs with the manager, Julen Lopetegui, and players.

Lopetegui had previously sent Henry a good luck message ahead of the final to, so he was pleased to see the end result.

After some lunch, he showed his skills with a football were just as good as with a tennis racket, playing some football tennis too.