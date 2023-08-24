Around 1,500 people have been evacuated from the Black Country Living Museum after a fire at the chip shop.

Two fire engines from West Midlands Fire Service were at the scene on Tipton Road in Dudley.

In a post on social media, emergency services said earlier: "Crews from Dudley and Tipton are making good progress putting out the blaze."

They also confirmed the fire has been extinguished.

What is the Black Country Living Museum?

The Black Country Living Museum is an open-air, living history museum spread over 10 hectares of land and exploring the history of the Black Country.

The museum is set directly beside the Birmingham Canal in Dudley, near Dudley Castle.

It's in the heartland of the Black Country - the birthplace of the Industrial Revolution.

Electric trams and trolleys bring visitors from the museum entrance to the canal area, where over 30 industrial and domestic buildings have been rebuilt.