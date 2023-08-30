Play Brightcove video

Warning: Some viewers may find the footage upsetting

Police have released shocking CCTV footage of the moment a dog attacked a labradoodle and badly injured its 76-year-old owner.

The victim was out with her labradoodle in Somerset Road in Handsworth on 4 August when the dog, believed to have been a bull breed, charged at them, West Midlands Police said.

Officers have released the footage in a bid to track down the dog walker, who left the scene on a bike shortly after the attack.

In the footage, the out-of-control dog can be seen knocking the elderly woman off her feet as it lunged towards her, before attacking her labradoodle.

Inspector Leanne Chapman, from West Midlands Police's Dangerous Dog Unit, described the video as "shocking" as she appealed for anyone who knows the man in the images to come forward.

She said: “The video makes shocking viewing, and you can see the sheer force that the victim is hit with.

“We believe the dog involved may be a bull breed, and it’s really important that we hear from anyone who knows the man in the images so that we can take steps to protect the public from harm in the future.

“Thankfully, the victim is now recovering, although she is walking with the aid of a frame.

“Her dog suffered puncture wounds to her neck, and is now wary of other dogs, but is recovering well.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...