The date of the Tamworth by-election has been announced, along with the candidates vying to replace former MP Chris Pincher.

When will the by-election take place?

The Tamworth by-election will be held on Thursday 19 October 2023.

It will take place on the same day as the former culture secretary Nadine Dorries’ Mid Bedfordshire constituency will be contested.

Although Tamworth has been viewed as a safe seat for the Tories previously, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has warned "mid-term by-elections are always difficult" for the government.

Who are the candidates?

Andrew Cooper, a member to Tamworth Borough Council, will run as the Conservative Party candidate.

Sarah Edwards has been announced as the Labour Party candidate, and Sunny Kirk will represent the Liberal Democrats.

Richard Kingstone will stand as an independent, and Ian Cooper is the Reform UK party candidate.

How can I vote?

Tamworth residents who are registered to vote will start to receive their poll cards from 23 September.

The poll cards include information on how to arrange a postal or proxy vote for those who cannot make it to a polling station on voting day.

The deadline to register to vote is 3 October. More information about how to register to vote is available at https://www.tamworth.gov.uk/ registering-vote-faq.

Those voting in person must bring a form of photo ID with them. Accepted forms of ID include current or expired UK passport or photo driving licence including a provisional one.

Expired IDs are acceptable, as long as the photo still bears a true resemblance.

Photographs of an ID, copies or digital versions saved on phones and smart devices are not accepted.

Residents who are registered to vote but do not have any form of photo ID from the accepted list, or their ID no longer looks like them, can apply for a Voter Authority Certificate.

Former Tory whip Chris Pincher resigned as Tamworth MP on 7 September. Credit: PA Images

Who is Chris Pincher and why did he resign?

Former Tory whip Chris Pincher resigned as an MP last week (7 September) after losing his appeal against a suspension for drunkenly groping two men.

He quit the government on 30 June 2022, after accusations that he assaulted two fellow guests at the exclusive Carlton Club in London the evening before.

He had comfortably won the seat for the Conservatives in every election since 2010.

The Commons Standards Committee in July recommended a lengthy suspension for Mr Pincher after it found that the MP’s conduct last summer was “profoundly damaging” and amounted to an abuse of power.

What is the majority in the Tamworth seat?

In the 2019 general election, the Conservatives won a majority, taking 66.3% of the vote.

Chris Pincher took 30,542 votes, whilst Labour candidate Christopher Bain followed with 10,908.

Does Tamworth have an MP?

The MP seat in Tamworth is currently vacant, until a new candidate is elected.

