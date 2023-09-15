Around 100 firefighters are tacking a factory fire on Crackley Way, Netherton.

Firefighters are trying to control the blaze with the assistance of six fire engines after a full site evacuation was carried out around 12:05pm on Friday (15 September).

Firefighters in breathing apparatus are attempting to bring the fire under control as the incident continues.

In a statement West Midlands Fire and Rescue Service said: "Six fire engines and two 4x4 brigade response vehicles responded, crewed by around 35 firefighters. The first vehicle arrived at the scene within three minutes of being mobilised.

"This incident involves a significant fire on the first floor of a factory unit. A full site evacuation and roll call has been carried out and everyone has been accounted for.

"Firefighters in breathing apparatus are attempting to bring the fire under control.

"We will be issuing updates on this incident when we have them."