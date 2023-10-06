Two men have been charged in connection with a shooting which left a man with gunshot wounds to his abdomen and leg in Birmingham.

Shots were fired at a car on Shaw Hill Road on 30 April, resulting in the victim needing hospital treatment.

Usman Khan, of Birmingham, has been charged with attempted murder, possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life, and possession of a firearm whilst prohibited for life.

Amaan Ajaz, also of Birmingham, has been charged with attempted murder.

Khan, 21, and Ajaz, 19, appeared before Birmingham Magistrates Court on 6 October but was remanded in custody.

Ajaz has been released on conditional bail with both to appear before Birmingham Crown Court on 3 November 2023.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…