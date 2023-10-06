Work is set to start on a new £26m scheme to protect a Lowdham residents in Nottinghamshire that has flooded six times since 1999.

On Friday, the Environment Agency starts work on a £26m flood defence scheme.

The Cocker Beck Flood Alleviation Scheme involved creating a raised reservoir to hold back excess rainfall. Its due to be completed by Winter 2025.

Residents in the Nottinghamshire village of Lowdham had been campaigning for help to prevent flood damage for more than 20 years

People in Lowdham had their homes and businesses flooded in 1999, 2007, 2012, 2013, 2019 and in 2020 when Cocker Beck, a tributary of the River Trent, burst its banks.

The Environment Agency is to start work on a new flood storage reservoir.

The reservoir will hold 100,000 cubic metres of water and the Environment Agency predicts it will provide nearly £50m worth of benefits to the village and the local economy by preventing future floods.

Lowdham under water in 2012 Credit: ITV News Central

A groundbreaking ceremony is due to take place on Friday and the work should be finished by spring 2026.

Paul Lockhart, area flood and coastal risk manager at the Environment Agency, said: "We are delighted that we are now in the position of being able to commence the construction of a major Flood Alleviation Scheme to protect the people of Lowdham.

"The reservoir we are building will provide a very high level of protection against flooding to 191 properties, and it represents excellent value for money for the taxpayer."

What will the money be invested in?

Construction of the scheme will involve cutting into an embankment of the Cocker Beck and using compacted soil and ultra-low carbon concrete to create a raised reservoir.

Trees will be planted on the site as well as the creation of three hectares of new woodland nearby.

A flood storage area will be built upstream of the village and will be able to hold up to 100,000 cubic meters of water

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…