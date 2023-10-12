A woman from Birmingham has lost her driving licence just two years after passing her test.

Samah Basher from Handsworth has amassed eight points on her licence after pleading guilty to driving a motor vehicle without due care and attention, having no insurance and having insufficient tyre tread and ply cord exposed.

The 23-year-old has been ordered to pay a fine of £207, a victim surcharge of £83 and £110 in costs following a collision in Coleshill on the 27th November 2022.

Basher was driving a Ford Fiesta down the A446 Lichfield Road, when she failed to stop at a red traffic light and collided with a Ford Focus, leaving both the driver and passenger with injuries.

Warwickshire Police found Basher's car had insufficient tyre tread and ply cord exposed. Credit: Warwickshire Police

Warwickshire Police officers who attended the scene found that Basher was uninsured, and also that her two front tyres were illegal, with just 1.4mm of tread on one, and the ply cord exposed on the other.

Speaking at Leamington Magistrates’ Court on 10 October 2023, Basher admitted she was distracted by her own passenger, which caused the crash.

She will have to pass another driving test to get her driving licence back.

Sergeant Simon Dalby from Warwickshire Police said:

"The defendant is very lucky she did not cause a more serious crash with much more serious consequences.

"We hope her driving ban gives her some time to reflect on what has happened.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…