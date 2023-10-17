A man has died following a bus crash on a main road in Nottinghamshire.

Police were called to the A60 Loughborough Road in West Bridgford at approximately 5:30pm on Monday.

The 74-year-old victim was taken to hospital where he died of his injuries.

A police investigation into the crash is underway, and the man's family is being supported by officers.

Detective Constable Liah Lane, of Nottinghamshire Police’s serious collision investigation unit, said: "This was a tragic incident that has resulted in a man’s untimely death.

"A file will now be prepared for the Coroner.

"Our thoughts are with the victim’s family at this very difficult time," she added.

Police are urging anyone with additional information or dashboard camera footage to call 101 quoting incident 549 of 16 October 2023.

