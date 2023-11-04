Two seriously injured as woman falls from window after suspected XL Bully attack

Police have seized a dog after reports it attacked a number of people in Mansfield - with one woman believed to have fallen out of a window.

Officers were called to the Hickling Court area on Friday, 3 November after 11pm, following reports a large dog had attacked people and was "on the loose".

A man and a woman were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police say it's currently believed the woman fell from the window of a flat where the attack began.

The dog, believed to be an XL Bully type, was subsequently seized from a nearby property and taken to secure kennels.

A 38-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of allowing a dog to be dangerously out of control.

The injuries sustained are not believed to be life-threatening and an investigation is ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

Any witnesses, or anyone with any information about this incident, is asked to contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 823 of 3 November.

Alternatively, information can be given anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.