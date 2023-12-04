Kasabian have announced they'll be headlining a huge 'homecoming' show in their native Leicester next summer.

The band will be playing to their hometown crowd at Victoria Park on July 6th 2024 with special guests Kaiser Chiefs at the 'Summer Solstice Two' gig.

It's the first time they've played at the venue in ten years.

The group, made up of Serge Pizzorno, bassist Chris Edwards, drummer Ian Matthews and guitarist Tim Carter, said: " We are truly honoured to be playing Victoria Park in our beloved hometown, with all our people for Summer Solstice Two.

" We cannot wait to get out there and play the biggest party of the summer with you all.

"See you in the mosh pit."

Kasabian released their number one album 'The Alchemist’s Euphoria' last summer, with a new album, 'Happenings', set to be released next year.

Tickets go on sale on Thursday 7 December.

