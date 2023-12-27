Nottingham's e-scooters taken off streets as provider 'withdraws from UK market'

A fleet of e-scooters available for short-term hire in Nottingham as part of a government-backed trial has been removed from the streets by a private provider.

Nottingham City City Council said US-based Superpedestrian had told the authority it was shutting its UK operation, which only had a large-scale presence in the East Midlands city.

The council said in a statement it will now start the procurement process for a new e-scooter supplier in the New Year.

A council spokesman said: "We have been informed that Superpedestrian is closing down its UK operation and has removed e-scooters from the streets of Nottingham."

He adds: "We understand that the company will be saying more on this over the coming days, including how customers with credit on their accounts will be refunded.

"The council has worked closely with Superpedestrian over the past few years and we value their efforts in helping us to establish an increasingly popular rental service across the city.

"The Department for Transport has recently taken the decision to extend its national trial and we plan to start the procurement process for a new e-scooter supplier in the New Year."

Superpedestrian had provided about 1,300 e-scooters, available to people aged at least 18 with a valid full or provisional driving licence, with discounted rental rates for key workers.

