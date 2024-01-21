A 17-year-old boy who was stabbed to death in Birmingham city centre has been named by police as Muhammad Hassam Ali.

The teenager may have been killed on Saturday in a case of mistaken identity, West Midlands Police said.

Police were called to Victoria Square after Muhammad was found seriously injured just before 3.30pm on Saturday. He was rushed to hospital but later died.

Detectives believe the stabbing was not gang-related, but have not yet made any arrests.

A murder investigation is under way but no arrests have yet been made.

A cordon put in place around the scene has now been lifted, but the force said a "highly visible police presence" will remain in the area.

Detective Inspector Michelle Thurgood, from the force’s homicide team, said: “This is a tragic case of a young man being killed in what appears to be a case of mistaken identity.

“We are still trying to establish the motive and are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area just before 3.30pm yesterday.

“We are especially looking for any photos or video footage from the surrounding area which may help us identify those responsible.

“If you were walking through the area at the time, or a visitor who may have been taking pictures by The River statue near the Council House, we would like to hear from you as you may have vital information or evidence.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...