Woman dies after being found collapsed under coat in Nottingham A&E

An investigation has been launched after a woman died after collapsing while waiting in an A&E department in Nottingham.

The 39-year-old first attended A&E at the Queen's Medical Centre in the late hours of January 19 complaining of a headache.

As her case was escalated after being triaged and observed three times by nurses, she was discovered unconscious under a coat.

When the mother was called to see a doctor, she failed to respond multiple times, so it was assumed that she had left due to the duration of her wait.

She died on January 22, a few days after she had been transferred to intensive care.

Nottingham University Hospitals which operates the hospital, said it had started an investigation into her care.

Dr Keith Girling, Medical Director at Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust said: “I offer my sincere condolences to the family at this difficult time.

“An investigation, which will involve the family, will now take place and until this has been concluded, we are unable to comment further.”

