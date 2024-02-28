A driver left a pensioner with facial fractures after getting out of his car and punching him in a road rage incident in Nottinghamshire.

Tyran Hands, 27, got angry and hit the 77-year-old man when he criticised his standard of driving on May 14 last year.

He had honked his horn at Hands seconds earlier and then overtook him following a near collision in Blidworth.

Unhappy at the man’s response, Hands then proceeded to follow the pensioner until he pulled over in nearby Belle Vue Lane.

Despite his own young child being in the car with him at the time, the 27-year-old charged over to confront the other motorist.

After verbally abusing the man, who remained in his car, Hands then turned away and started walking back to his own vehicle.

At that point, the elderly man got out of his vehicle and tried to take a picture of Hands and his car, which riled him up even further.

He then lashed out by punching the vulnerable man straight in the face – knocking him over and causing his hearing aid to fly onto the floor.

The assault left the pensioner with multiple facial fractures, including to his eye socket and his cheek bone.

Hands was later charged with causing grievous bodily harm.

Appearing at Nottingham Crown Court on on Monday (February 26), he pleaded guilty.

Hands, of Sotherby Drive, Cheltenham, was jailed for one year and eight months.

Detective Constable Chloe Baugh, of Nottinghamshire Police, said:

“The level of violence and aggression demonstrated by Hands that day was deplorable and completely over the top.

“His actions provided a horrible example of how quickly a road rage incident can escalate and how much damage it could feasibly cause.

“In this instance, Hands appeared to completely lose control when the victim criticised his standard of driving.

“Despite his own child being in the car with him at the time, he then proceeded to follow his victim, pull over, and ultimately punch him in the face.

“Hands’ behaviour during this incident was absolutely disgraceful and left an elderly man in hospital with multiple fractures to his face.

“This was a completely unwarranted attack on a vulnerable man who was already suffering from other health conditions at the time he was assaulted.

“We’re pleased to see that he’s now been punished for his actions in the form of a prison sentence.”