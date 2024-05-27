Dudley zoo welcome first ever litter of Arctic fox cubs

Dudley zoo has welcomed their first ever litter of Arctic fox cubs.

Keepers have so far spotted eight cubs, also known as kits, but as Arctic fox litter sizes can vary, there may be more to appear.

Credit: Dudley Zoo

DZC Carnivore Section Leader, Sam Grove, said: “We’re thrilled to see the cubs out and about exploring the habitat and their arrival is extra special as it’s the first time we’ve bred Arctic foxes here at DZC.

“We believe the cubs are now around six-weeks-old and have been tucked away in underground tunnels with mum since birth.

“Both Grace and Spruce are first time parents, but they’re both doing incredibly well, with dad busy guarding the burrow entrance and taking food to mum.”

Two-year-old Grace arrived at DZC in November 2022, while Spruce, aged one, joined her in October last year.

Sam added: “Since we re-introduced Arctic foxes to the collection in 2019, they’ve proved to be a really popular species with visitors, who we know will be as excited to see the babies as we are.”

Arctic foxes are a monogamous species and will mate for life.

Gestation is around six weeks and they can have two litters in a year, with the babies sporting a dark velvety coat.

