Play Brightcove video

The former Tory MP for Stoke-on-Trent Central has said the reason she's not seeking re-election is because of what she's described as "persistent bullying" from local party officers.

Jo Gideon announced last year that she would not be standing for her office again.

In a statement released on social media, she said she had to come forward to 'set the record straight', and described some of her experiences as 'like an episode of The Thick of It'.

After nearly 5 years, she said her experiences with local Conservative Federations officers have taken a toll on her physical and mental health.

Last year Jo was voted Newcomer MP of the Year by the Patchwork Foundation - for work with young people and disadvantaged groups - an award which she was nominated for by local people.

In her statement, however, she says her ‘political journey has been overshadowed by a persistent lack of support and a toxic culture from the Party, both at Westminster and locally.’

We contacted the local federation for comment but have so far had no response. The Conservative party itself issued a statement saying but ignored the claims of bullying.

A Conservative Party spokesman said: “We thank Jo Gideon for the fantastic work she did as the MP for Stoke Central and wish her well for the future.

“Throughout the four years Jo has been an MP she has brought in millions in investment and been a proud champion of her constituents in Westminster.

“We have a wide range of candidates standing at this election from a variety of backgrounds and walks of life.”

Jo says she’s now exploring her options outside of her political career and hopes by speaking out, it’ll encourage a wider cultural change in politics.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...