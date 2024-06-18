Dudley Zoo has announced the birth of its fifth baby reindeer of the year.

Zookeepers have called the newborn 'Sven,' who was born on June 4th to mum 'Minnie Mags.'

He joins siblings Robin, Flynn, Flora and Koda - whose births have boosted their herd numbers over the last two months.

The herd, including two new girls and three boys, can now be seen in the Zoo's new Reindeer Ravine paddock.

The site, in the Lower Zoo area, is due to officially open next month, on July 20th.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…