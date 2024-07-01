Residents evacuated after a hand grenade was reportedly found in Birmingham

School pupils and residents have been evacuated after a hand grenade was reportedly found in Birmingham.

Emergency services were called to Bordesley Green Road on Monday (July 1st) following the discovery of a suspected grenade in a back garden.

The road had been cordoned off, while parents of children who go to Bordesley Green Girls School were told to pick them up near the junction of Denbigh Street and Cherrywood Road.

Bordesley Green Road is closed in both directions between Cobham Road and Denbigh Street.

Credit: BPM

The Army’s EOD (Explosive Ordnance Disposal) team have attended the scene to examine the item.

