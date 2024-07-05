Labour's Jonathan Ashworth loses Leicester South seat

Labour's Jonathan Ashworth has lost his Leicester South seat, which he has held since 2011.

Ashworth received 13,760 votes, but lost out to independent candidate Shockat Adam, who gained 14,739 votes.

Ashworth took over the seat from the current Leicester City Mayor, Sir Peter Soulsby, who had held the role since 2005.

The Labour and Co-operative candidate won 33,606 votes in the last general election, a majority of 22,675 votes.

He served as Shadow Health Secretary during the Covid pandemic, regularly holding Matt Hancock to account in parliament.

