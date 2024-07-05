Conservative MP Michael Fabricant has lost his Lichfield seat to Labour.

Fabricant has served as the Member of Parliament for Lichfield in Staffordshire, formerly Mid Staffordshire, since 1992.

He received 16,422 votes, while Labour candidate Dave Robertson received 17,234.

Vote turn out was 66.5%, with Labour gaining a majority of 812.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...