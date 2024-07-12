ITV News Central can reveal a major review of transport projects in the West Midlands will be carried out, following the announcement of delays to several key infrastructure projects.

The openings of new stations and tram lines have either been pushed back or had decisions deferred - in order prevent a projected overspend of £121 million.

Richard Parker and Andy Street Credit: PA Images

Labour's Richard Parker, who was elected in May, blamed his predecessor Andy Street for making "grand promises... without the resources to fund and sustain them."

Richard Parker said: “Before I was elected I could see that the previous Mayor’s grand promises for additional transport connectivity in the region weren’t being delivered....

“I am now very concerned about number of significant issues that have been brought to my attention regarding the funding, delivery and delay of major transport projects in the region."

The Camp Hill Line runs through Moseley, Kings Heath and Stirchley Credit: ITV News Central

The opening of three new railway stations along the Camp Hill line in Moseley, Kings Heath and Stirchley, which had already been delayed until the end of 2024, will now not open until autumn 2025.

Dudley's new tram line linking it with Wednesbury will also not open until a similar time.

Papers to be presented to the West Midlands Combined Authority board blame “ongoing delivery challenges” which are “posing a risk to programmes.”

Continuing: “It is likely that these projects will move from early 2025 completion to Autumn 2025. The team continue to work to mitigate these programme challenges with close commercial and contractual management of sub-contractors.”

"These projects need to be delivered"

Richard Parker continued: “The Combined Authority team have already made some changes to the way they work, but I want to go further and that is why I have instigated an in-depth independent review of all transport projects, to be undertaken in partnership with our local authorities.

“Commitments and promises have been previously made about projects, without the resources to fund and sustain them.

“But to be clear, I will deliver a transport network that works for the people of the West Midlands, and to do this it is crucial that we do invest in our infrastructure.

“These projects need to be delivered. But they need to be delivered in the right way which means working with real figures, with actual funding, realistic timescales and not making promises that simply can’t be kept.”

Other projects have been deferred until 2027, when another round of funding is expected from central government.

They include a tram line extension along Birmingham's Hagley Road and a new railway station in Aldridge.

What other projects could be on hold ?

the Aldridge Station and Hagley Road projects

the Wolverhampton Interchange Programme, partially deferring the Cross City Bus scheme

"Cost pressures" were blamed leading to a decision to concentrate funds onto projects where diggers are already in the ground.

The paper notes that if everything which had been committed to were to be built, that would lead to an overspend of £121 million.

We have contacted Andy Street for a response.