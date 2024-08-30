Leicestershire fundraiser and record-breaker Claire Lomas dies at 44

Leicestershire charity fundraiser and record-breaker Claire Lomas has died at the age of 44.

In a statement released to the Melton Times today, her family said she'd passed away following an accident in Jordan in the Middle East.

She raised nearly a million pounds for charity after being paralysed in a horse riding accident in 2007.

People on social media have started paying tribute to her.

She famously walked the London Marathon marathon in 2012 wearing a "bionic suit" and completed the Great North Run in Newcastle last year.

The Melton Times reports that according to her family, her funeral will be held at St Mary’s Church in Melton Mowbray.

Her fundraising efforts were recognised by the late Queen.

Prince William presented her with her MBE, given for “outstanding achievement or service to the community".