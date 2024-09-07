Man charged with murder following fatal house fire in Wolverhampton
A man has been charged with murder following a fatal house fire in Wolverhampton.
Dale Francis, 36, from Basford, Stoke-on-Trent, has been charged with murder, four charges of attempted murder and a charge of arson with intent to endanger life.
It follows a fatal house fire on Plascom Road in East Park on June 25.
Akashdeep Singh, 26, was rushed to hospital where he later died. Other people who were in the house were also seriously injured.
A reward of £20,000 is being offered by the charity Crimestoppers for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of anyone else involved in the incident.
