Man charged with murder following fatal house fire in Wolverhampton

A man has been charged with murder following a fatal house fire in Wolverhampton.

Dale Francis, 36, from Basford, Stoke-on-Trent, has been charged with murder, four charges of attempted murder and a charge of arson with intent to endanger life.

It follows a fatal house fire on Plascom Road in East Park on June 25.

Emergency services were called to Plascom Road in the early hours of the morning on June 25. Credit: ITV News Central

Akashdeep Singh, 26, was rushed to hospital where he later died. Other people who were in the house were also seriously injured.

A reward of £20,000 is being offered by the charity Crimestoppers for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of anyone else involved in the incident.

