Teenager rushed to hospital after Birmingham bus stabbing

A teen was rushed to hospital after he was stabbed on a Birmingham bus.

The 18-year-old was thought to have been knifed for his phone in Small Heath on Friday, November 15.Emergency services flooded the junction of Golden Hillock Road and Coventry Road at around 6pm.

Footage from the scene showed at least four ambulance response vehicles surrounding a National Express West Midlands bus.The busy shopping area was sealed off at the junction of Coventry Road while paramedics worked at the scene.

A cordon was erected around the junction, closing Golden Hillock Road and part of Coventry Road.

The cordon lifted later that evening and full access was restored for motorists.

The road was fully reopened on Saturday morning, with traffic moving freely down Coventry Road and Golden Hillock Road.Investigating officers urged anyone who saw anything that may help their investigation to get in touch.

West Midlands Police confirmed on Saturday afternoon the victim remained in hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.A West Midlands Police spokesperson said: "We're investigating after a man suffered a stab injury during a robbery on a bus in Golden Hillock Road, Birmingham, yesterday.

"Officers attended and found the 18-year-old being treated by paramedics."He was taken for further treatment at hospital and remains in a stable condition today with injuries which are not believed to be life-changing.

"We understand two offenders stole a mobile phone from the victim before leaving along Golden Hillock Road."CCTV is being reviewed and door to door enquiries being carried out as investigators work to trace those responsible.

"Anyone with information can contact us via Live Chat on our website or calling 101, quoting crime reference 20/970558/24."

