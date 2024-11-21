Fresh evidence for the Birmingham Pub Bombings in 1974 could lead to the bombings being examined by a public inquiry.

50 years ago today, two bombs exploded in two pubs in Birmingham City Centre, The Mulberry Bush and the Tavern in the Town. They killed 21 people and injured around 200 others.

Now Justice for the 21, a campaign group led by family members of the victims of the bombings are hoping fresh evidence can reopen the investigation.

Outside of the Mulberry Bush pub in Birmingham after a bomb exploded. Credit: PA Images

The lawyer for the families believes now is the time for the inquiry, with new evidence and new witnesses.

B arry O'Donnell, of KRW Law, said: "It's evidence that has never been tested before, which to its height is absolutely incredible and damning."

The lawyer is currently keeping his cards close to his chest in order to protect the integrity of the new evidence. However he says that it could involve both state and non-state actors.

" It's of such a magnitude that if I was to release it to you now it would certainly be a story."

The Home Office is now examining the new information closely.

However families believe the government may hold files that are crucial in examining everything surrounding the bombings - what the government and security services knew beforehand and after and what evidence there is which could lead to arrests of those responsible.

Last month Security Minister Dan Jarvis confirmed to parliament that he and the Home Secretary will consider requests for a public inquiry as soon as possible.

A government spokesperson said: "Our deepest sympathies remain with all those who continue to be affected by the horrific pub bombings in Birmingham in 1974."

Julie Hambleton lost her sister Maxine, who was just 18 when she was killed in The Tavern. George Jones lost his father, Cliff, in The Mulberry Bush.

Julie Hambleton and George Jones both lost immediate relatives in the blasts

They have both been to the government to try and access files in the past.

Ms Hambleton tells ITV News: "There are lots of them, but there is no access to them. With a public inquiry, there would be an opening in order to gain access to these documents."

Despite an inquest into the bombings in 2019, this was not satisfactory from George's perspective.

Mr Jones said: "The coroner decided what he would hear, who he would hear from."

The lawyer has said that a number of new witnesses have come forward.

This year a public inquiry was opened into the 1998 Omagh bombing and there have also been inquiries for the Hillsborough disaster, the Post Office scandal and the infected blood scandal.

The scene of the 1998 Omagh bombing. Credit: PA

In the Omagh Bombing Inquiry, one topic that's been explored is the extent of the state's knowledge of the bombings at the time.

The lawyer is hopeful that everybody will be held to account in an inquiry: "You're up against some very serious opposition..

"If you look at what evidence is being presented and the issues that are involved I would have to say it would be absolutely remiss of any government to potentially not have a public inquiry."

