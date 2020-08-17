A Guernsey man who campaigned for equality for people with facial disfigurements, has died at the age of 67.

Dr James Partridge OBE suffered severe burns in a car fire when he was 18. He was the founder of Face Equality International and the Changing Faces charity and spent the past few decades campaigning for the human rights and inclusion of people with facial and body disfigurements.

His family said on social media, although his death on Sunday was sudden, it was peaceful and they were by his side. They added he will be tremendously missed.

James spoke to ITV Channel TV about how he used his face to challenge attitudes last year.