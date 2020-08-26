Guernsey police say they are taking a zero tolerance approach to drinking alcohol in the streets surrounding the Vale Earth Fair this weekend.
Anyone found with alcohol will be asked to get rid of it.
The streets marked red will be alcohol free from midday on 30 August to 2am on 31 August.
The Channel Islands ‘longest running music festival’ usually attracts hundreds of people.
Dozens of local acts will be performing across five stages.
It’s a zero tolerance approach to reduce the likelihood of alcohol-induced anti-social behaviour, so don’t think you can talk us into letting you keep it. Have a plan to get home and if you’re walking, make sure you take some bright colours and a torch so you can be seen after dark.