29% of people in Jersey drinking more than before pandemic

More than a quarter of adults in Jersey are drinking more alcohol than they were before lockdown.

29% said they had been drinking more now than before the pandemic began, according to the latest Opinion and Lifestyle Survey.

Figures also found that around one in four said they are drinking more than the recommended weekly levels of alcohol, with 24% saying they go above 14 standard alcoholic drinks each week .

Organisations supporting people with alcohol issues say they are noticing the trend.

We definitely have seen an increase in the number of people struggling for a number of reasons. Obviously it's the unknown, the number of support networks which will have been reduced due to the lack of face to face contact, so it was inevitable people were going to struggle. Jason Wyse, Silkworth Charity Group

Face to face Alcoholics Anonymous meetings had to be suspended during Jersey's lockdown. but they were able to offer remote support to islanders who were trying to manage their drinking. Many live meetings have now recommenced, though at different times and venues.

Get advice and support

If you are concerned about your drinking habits and need help or support, there are a number of organisations who are able to help.

Alcoholics Anonymous Jersey : 01534 726681 Guernsey : 01481 713480

