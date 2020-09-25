Jersey States to trial three-weekly sittings from January

Jersey's politicians will now sit on a three-weekly cycle, rather than their current fortnightly meetings.The idea is that it would make members more efficient in between sittings. It would reduce the number of sittings from 19 to 15, but each sitting will be extended by an extra day, which means they would not be sitting for fewer days in total.Whilst there was concern about how it would be perceived, and that it could be further reducing the powers of elected members, many of the States Assembly felt it would help them do more constituency work and prepare better.

What do politicians think?

Deputy Morel voiced worries that it would simply be a way of further reducing "the role of elected members", and putting urgent questions on hold.

Senator Mézec raised concerns about 'the optics' of the proposal, and how it would be perceived by the public, saying "it makes us look like we are giving up our primary duty."

Deputy Carina Alves said she hoped the time used to trial this change would "be used as an opportunity to improve things".

Senator Farnham raised the issue of a "culture of too many meetings", which had taken hold and made it difficult for members to manage the flow of business.

Three-weekly sittings will be trialled from January, and will be reassessed before September 2021.