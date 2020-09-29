Veteran pro Vincenti to play for former club St Peter after returning to Jersey

Veteran Jersey professional Peter Vincenti will play for former club St Peter on Wednesday night after returning to the island.

The 34-year-old, who played three seasons in League One with Rochdale, has been named in the Crosskeys' squad to face St Brelade in a Wheway Cup clash at Les Quennevais.

"It came a little bit out of the blue", St Peter first team manager Elliot Powell told ITV News.

"He came up and trained last night - trained really hard and he's in the squad for Wednesday. You could see straight away his movement and his touch was obviously a cut above".

"He just turned up, got his head down, trained like everyone else, did exactly the same as everyone else, and was a really positive influence".

"We've got a couple of young lads in the squad as well, a couple of 16-year-olds, so for him to be there just drove the standard up for everyone", he said.

Vincenti scored 32 goals for Rochdale, where he spent three seasons in League One. Credit: PA

Vincenti played his first senior football at St Peter, where his father was the manager, before embarking on a 13-year professional career which took in spells with Stevenage, Aldershot, Coventry, and most recently Macclesfield - who were wound up in court last month.

"He's definitely available for the next couple of weeks and then he's looking at being around a little bit more permanently if he gets employment over here", said Powell.

"If not he'll be moving back to the UK, but whilst he's here we might as well make the most of him".

"What we saw last night is that, even if it is just for the short term, he's going to give the lads plenty of pointers in the sessions where he's at".

"If he is here longer term then great, if not he'll definitely leave an impact on the lads in terms of training and the standards that he sets and how he carries himself".

"Hopefully his impact is going to be far longer than just the time he's on the island".