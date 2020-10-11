Guernsey’s Committee for Employment is proposing an increase to the island's minimum wage.

If approved it would see people paid 20 pence more per hour from January.

Despite the recent General Election the current committee has its full powers until 15 October and wants people to be aware of the proposals.

Currently anyone over the age of 18 earns £8.50 an hour- under the plans the wage could be £8.70 an hour.

The Young Person's Rate, which applies to 16 and 17 year olds, would increase from £8.05 to £8.25 per hour.

The increases are in line with the 2.4% RPIX (Retail Price Index, excluding mortgage interest payments) rate.

Minimum wages were due to increase by 5.9%, as the committee had been following a formula to bring wages in line with 60% of median earnings by 2023.

However, because of coronavirus, wages did not increase that much to allow for recovery.

Covid-19 has had a significant impact on the economy and on the viability of the hospitality and accommodation sectors where wages are generally low. We have listened to the consultation feedback from employers in those sectors. We think it is sensible to increase rates by no more than RPIX for next year, to allow businesses a little more time to recover. Deputy Michelle Le Clerc, President of the Committee for Employment & Social Security

The proposal is expected to be debated by the new assembly at the end of November.