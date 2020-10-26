'Lack of important details' in Jersey Care Model plan

A government scrutiny panel has criticised a 'lack of important details' in the Jersey Care Model.

A report by the Health and Social Security panel says it is difficult to assess how appropriate the plans are as there is a shortage of information on the impact the changes would have on health staff and patients.

The panel warns that issues with staff retention within the health service could mean that the Care Model will 'exacerbate the already overstretched workforce'. It calls for the Health Minister Deputy Richard Renouf to develop a risk assessment for how it intends to staff services in future.

It says that the government must immediately address how it is engaging with GPs so that they feel 'significantly more involved, listened to and confident' in the plans.

The report also found 'insufficient pace and rigour' behind the proposals and says an independent, non-executive board should be set up to hold the decision makers to account.

The report sets out 60 key findings and 21 recommendations for Health and Community Services to consider. The panel's chair, Deputy Mary Le Hegarat says while the panel 'supports the overarching proposals' in the Jersey Care Model, the Health Minister must ensure the concerns raised are dealt with.

Our recommendations, if accepted by the Minister for Health and Social Services, will address the concerns raised in our report. Unless this is the case, we lack confidence that the proposals are adequately informed to be given the green light at this time. Deputy Mary Le Hegarat, Chair of Jersey's Health and Social Security Panel

What is the Jersey Care Model?

Jersey's General Hospital in St Helier. Credit: ITV Channel TV

The Jersey Care Model sets out how the government intends to revamp primary care over the next five years.

A core emphasis of the plan is moving care provision away from the General Hospital, to help manage the needs of the island's ageing population. This could mean a bigger role for GP surgeries, as well as charities and care providers in the community. However, some charitable organisations have expressed concern at the model, saying there is a lack of staffing and funding to deliver it effectively.

There will also be a focus on ways to encourage islanders to have healthier lifestyles, preventing them from requiring care in the first place.

The care model separates care into three categories:

'Person centered' care: This will involve developing self-care and patient education programmes to enable people to better look after themselves. It will also mean better signposting and use of technology to allow islanders to manage their own health.

Primary care services: This would involve the creation of mental health crisis prevention service as well as the establishment of 24-hour community nursing and an overall focus on home-based care.

Specialised care: Creation of an Emergency Care Centre at Jersey's General Hospital, including Urgent Care, paediatric and mental health services. It also involves an increase in day surgeries to reduce demand for inpatient beds, and a focus on delivering only hospital-specific care within the hospital building.

The proposals are set to be debated by the States Assembly in November.