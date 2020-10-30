Serena Guthrie had to be carried off the court on her 100th appearance for England as the Roses fell to a series defeat in New Zealand.

The Jersey star, who made her senior debut in 2008, was replaced midway through the third quarter after rolling her ankle in a tight match against the world champions.

Having trailed by two goals at half-time, the Silver Ferns fought back to win 54-47 in front of a full crowd to clinch the three-game series 2-0.

Guthrie is making her return to netball after taking an "elongated break" from the sport following last year's home World Cup, where she led England to a bronze medal.

The 30-year-old was named co-captain for the tour but will now be a doubt for Sunday's final game in Hamilton.

Only Jade Clarke, with 178, has more caps in the Roses' current squad.