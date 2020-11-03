'Life changing' cystic fibrosis drug comes to Guernsey

A family who campaigned for access to a "life changing" cystic fibrosis drug have taken their first delivery.

24-year-old Courtney Read lives with the condition, which is painful and life limiting, and has been calling for these drugs to made available to both herself and others like her for years.

The drugs have not been available to patients in Guernsey, but after an agreement was struck between the States of Guernsey and the National institute of Clinical Excellence (NICE), the first of those drugs have now been prescribed.

Courtney spends hours every day mixing up and self-administering her medicines. Credit: ITV Channel TV

Cystic Fibrosis is caused by a faulty gene that prevents the movement of salt and water in cells. A build up of mucus causes chest infections and breathing difficulties. The average life expectancy for people living with the condition until recently has been no older than 40.

To fight its symptoms, Courtney spends hours every day mixing up and self-administering her medicines, and often has to spend weeks in hospital receiving treatment.

The drug she has now received is called Kaftrio - one of many specialist drugs recommended for use in the UK on the NHS.

I honestly didn't think in this lifetime I would get anything that would allow my life to change, I just always thought this was the life that I have to live. It should be able to allow me to live with less worry, less pain, less meds and less intense treatments. I don't really like to get my hopes up about it, but I can't wait for some sort of change. Courtney Read

Courtney's dad, Mike Read, founded Guernsey's cystic fibrosis charity. Credit: ITV Channel TV

Courtney's dad, Mike Read, founded Guernsey's cystic fibrosis charity. Today ( November 3) marks the end of a long campaign for islanders to get access to this medication too.